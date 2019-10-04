Cautioned Ukraine's leadership to not interfere in US politics after Trump's call: Kurt Volker

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Former US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker told House investigators on Thursday that he cautioned Ukraine's leadership not to interfere in US politics following the July phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukraine's counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Washington Post reported, citing two sources familiar with the testimony.

Kurt Volker, who resigned last week after being named in a whistleblower complaint, made the statement during an impeachment inquiry over allegations that US president pressed Zelensky to investigate rival Joe Biden and his son.

Volker further said that he cautioned Ukraine's leadership that getting involved in the said matter would open the nation to allegations that it was interfering in an American election.

Volker said he had warned President Trump's personal attorney Rudolph W Giuliani that Rudy Giuliani was receiving untrustworthy information from Ukrainian political figures about Biden and his son. He further said he tried to caution Guiliani that his sources, including Ukraine's former top prosecutor, were unreliable and that he should be careful about putting faith in the prosecutor's theories.

The matter pertains to a complaint filed by a whistleblower stating that US President pressurised his Ukraine's counterpart to open unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Biden and his son, Hunter, and other matters he saw as potentially beneficial to him for political gains.

Volker was named in the whistleblower complaint as the diplomat who set up a meeting between Giuliani and a top adviser to Ukrainian President. (ANI)

