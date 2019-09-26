Michel Khalaf, the CEO of MetLife speaking to ANI in New York on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Michel Khalaf, the CEO of MetLife speaking to ANI in New York on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

CEOs heap praise on Modi, express keenness to invest in India

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:05 IST

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The CEOs of global companies, who took part in the roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, lauded him for spending two hours with them to hear their perspective and highlight the steps being taken by his government to create a more favourable investment climate in India.
"We had a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister. Very productive. The US companies were quite encouraged to invest in India. The focus was on defence, supply chain, food, agriculture and digital space. I think it was a very, very positive meeting. US companies look forward to increasing their investment in India," Mukesh Aghi, the President and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum told ANI.
MetLife Michel Khalaf CEO told ANI said that Modi's willingness to listen to various perspectives and to take them into consideration in policy-making is very encouraging.
"He was very open to listening to various perspectives from business leaders. He provided responses emphasising his government's focus on encouraging investment in India. We consider India a strategic growth market for us," he said.
Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte Global, said the Prime Minister spoke of growth opportunities for India. ."It was an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM laid out the growth opportunity in India. It was a very good meeting," he said.
Modi met at least 42 CEOs on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He is apparently the only leader to have held meeting with such a large number of CEOs of top global companies at an event coinciding with the UNGA meeting.
Bob Switz, Chairman, Micron Corporation said it was a very positive meeting. "The PM was soliciting inputs on things he can do to improve business in India. It was a very good conversation and very good comments were made," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST

New York: PM Modi meets Belgian counterpart, 'excellent'...

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here, where the "excellent" relations shared between the two countries were reviewed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:59 IST

Labour Party 'hijacked' by coalition of hard left extremists,...

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Manoj Ladwa, CEO of UK-based media house India Inc. and former chair of Labour's Indian Community Engagement Forum, said that the Labour Party has been "hijacked" by a coalition of "hard-left extremists" and "Jihadi sympathisers".

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Nepal: 12 suspects rounded up for financial fraud

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 25 (ANI): Nepal Police on Wednesday rounded up 12 suspects for attempting to steal NPR 5 billion from various banks and financial institutions in the country through hacking.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:37 IST

Billboard at Times Square calls attention to human rights abuses...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A billboard urging the United Nations to help end human rights abuses in Balochistan was spotted at the iconic Times Square in New York, at a time when world leaders gathered in the city for the ongoing UNGA session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Government respects wealth creation, does not shy away from...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government respects wealth creation and does not shy away from taking tough decisions to improve the business environment as he pitched India as an attractive investment destination which has unbeatable factors of dem

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST

India's trade talks moving in positive direction, US' response...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): India's trade talks with the United States are moving in a positive direction, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday and reiterated that the two countries would reach a trade deal soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:22 IST

New York: PM Modi to meet Iran Pres tomorrow

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:46 IST

New York: Jaishankar to meet Foreign Ministers of G4 nations today

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:32 IST

India's advantage is that we have young talents: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Lauding India's demography and its youth workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's advantage is that it has young talents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:30 IST

Becoming USD 5 trillion economy doesn't seem difficult to me: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence in achieving the goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, during a question and answer session with Michael Bloomberg at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:07 IST

PM Modi meets 42 top American business leaders in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and USA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Social media can be 'weapon' for good governance: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called social media a powerful instrument of democracy and said he is in favour of using the platform as a "weapon" for good governance.

Read More
iocl