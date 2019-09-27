Images of the lunar surface where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander was scheduled to make a soft landing. (Picture courtesy: NASA)
Images of the lunar surface where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander was scheduled to make a soft landing. (Picture courtesy: NASA)

Chandrayaan-2 may be hiding in shadows, says NASA after capturing landing site

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:19 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday released high-resolution images of the lunar region where Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram had attempted a soft landing earlier this month.
The images were taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, however, owing to dusk the lander could not be located.
"Our Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission imaged the targeted landing site of India's Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram. The images were taken at dusk, and the team was not able to locate the lander. More images will be taken in October during a flyby in favourable lighting," NASA said on Twitter.
The US space agency also issued a statement saying it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow.

"The scene above was captured from a Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) Quickmap fly-around of the targeted landing site image width is about 150 kilometres across the centre...so far the LROC team has not been able to locate or image the lander. It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow," the statement said.
The US space agency also stated that another attempt to locate lander will be made in October when the lighting is favourable.
"The lighting will be favourable when LRO passes over the site in October and once again attempts to locate and image the lander", it added.
Earlier this month, the Chandryaan-2 orbiter had also clicked a thermal image of Vikram Lander.
The Lander Vikram was scheduled to make a soft-landing near the south pole of the moon on September 7. However, minutes before its scheduled soft-landing, the communication with Vikram Lander was lost.
The Vikram Lander had successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft had begun its journey to the moon on August 14.
The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:10 IST

Saudi Arabia to announce visa schemes to boost tourism,...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sep 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Friday will announce new visa schemes for 49 countries across the globe as part of its efforts to boost the Kingdom's tourism sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:10 IST

'Great friend of India': Kovind, Modi express grief over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former French president Jacques Chirac, who passed away at the age of 86, after a long illness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:06 IST

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in France

Rouen [France], Sept 27 (ANI): A massive blaze broke out at a chemical factory here on Tuesday morning with around 130 firefighters present at the spot and trying to douse the fire.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:42 IST

US sanctions Cuba's Raul Castro for supporting Maduro regime in Venezuela

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The United States on Thursday (local time) imposed sanctions on Cuba's Raul Castro, along with his children, for supporting the government of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:37 IST

'Palestine to terminate all deals if Israel goes ahead with West...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said that all agreements with Israel will be terminated if the latter went ahead with its plans to annex the West Bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:24 IST

Whistleblower of Trump's Ukraine scandal is CIA officer

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The whistleblower, who divulged that President Donald Trump had sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up, is a CIA official who was detailed to work at the White House at one point.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:12 IST

75 people wounded due to fresh aftershocks in PoK

Mirpur [PoK], Sept 27 (ANI): Two days after a strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), fresh aftershocks jolted the cities of Mirpur and Jhelum in the region on Thursday, injuring at least 75 people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:58 IST

New York: Jaishankar meets foreign diplomats on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met diplomats from several countries on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:56 IST

Iran is using advanced centrifuges in breach of nuclear deal: IAEA

Moscow [Russia], Sep 27 (ANI): Yet again breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, Iran has started enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:05 IST

India, Japan, US hold talks on maritime security, connectivity...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): India, Japan and the United States on Thursday (local time) held talks on maritime security and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:41 IST

Trump administration bans Iranian elites from entering US

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The Trump administration on Thursday banned all members of the Iranian regime and their families from entering the United States, the latest in a series of crackdowns on Tehran from President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:30 IST

PM Modi meets Cyprus President in New York

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Read More
iocl