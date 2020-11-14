Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Chicago [US], November 13 (ANI): As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the city, Chicago has issued a stay-at-home advisory, encouraging residents to stay home and only leave for school, work or other essential needs, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The order, which begins on Monday, includes seeking medical care grocery shopping and picking up food for essential needs, and extends through Thanksgiving festivities. Residents are 'strongly advised' to not have guests in their homes outside of essential workers, even family and close friends, reported CNN.

"Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the release.



The advisory, which will remain in place for 30 days, also imposes a limit on in-person meetings and social events, restricting them to just 10 people both inside and outside.

Chicago has 122,712 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard, with the most recent 7-day positivity rate now at 14.1 per cent.

According to CNN, across the country, COVID-19 numbers are continuing to reach record highs, as hospitalisations and deaths accelerate and alarming rates. With the holiday season approaching, providing an incentive for folks to gather, these numbers are only expected to continue to rise, health experts have said. (ANI)

