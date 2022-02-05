Chief of Canada's Ontario calls protests against COVID-19 restrictions 'occupation'

Ottawa [Canada], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The premier of Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Doug Ford, called protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Canadian capital the "occupation."

"Regarding Ottawa, the occupation, it is not a protest any more, it has become an occupation; it is only hurting families, it is ruining businesses, but these folks are supposed to be supporting..." Ford said during a Friday virtual conference with Canada's premiers.

Ford urged protesters to put an end to the rallies.



Ontario is "so close to getting back to normal," the premier said when commenting on the situation with coronavirus restrictions. He added that rights for protests are guaranteed, but the "occupation" is "unacceptable."

"Any harassment or acts of hatred or acts of violence will have zero tolerance," Ford said.

Large-scale protests against COVID-19 measures began in Ottawa on January 29. The demonstrators called for cancellation of all restrictions and vaccination. Police have launched several criminal investigations against protesters. (ANI/Sputnik)

