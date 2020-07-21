'China practicing worst form of racism, committing genocide against Uyghurs'

Washington D.C. [US], July 21 (ANI): China is practicing the worst form of racism in recent memory and committing genocide against Uyghurs, millions of whom are suffering in modern-day concentration camps, suggests Turdi Hoja.

In an article in "Campaign For Uyghurs", Hoja said: "For decades, the Chinese government has been openly labelling the Uyghur and Tibetan cultures as backward and needing to be eradicated, and three years ago, the CCP labelled Islam, the religion most Uyghurs confess to, as a mental disease."

Beijing has come under global criticism for massive human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Hoja pointed out that, the Chinese government locked up 3 Million Uyghurs and other Turkic speaking Muslims in modern-day concentration camps, allegedly to "cure" them, though many of the known victims are secular intellectuals, artists and professionals.

"As the world has kept largely silent, this human rights tragedy has gradually deteriorated into a full-blown genocide today. The Chinese state has taken away the children of the locked-up Uyghurs from their relatives to raise them in state orphanages, alienating them from their culture and heritage," said Hoja.

Stressing that Chinese men are exploiting Uyghur women at home who are living alone as their men have been detained in concentration camps, Hoja said: "There they can live and humiliate and terrorize the women and children 24/7. According to multiple reports, Uyghur women have been forced to share a bed with the uninvited Chinese "guests".

Newest reports indicate the government is forcefully sterilizing young Uyghur women to prevent the growth of the Uyghur population, noted Hoja, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Campaign for Uyghurs.

Referring to many of the regressive actions that China has taken in recent past, Hoja said it is not just Uighurs and Tibetans, who have been suffering from China's aggressive behaviour.

"...Now Hong Kong is added to the list. China has been aggressively bullying for the past couple of years many of its neighbours, from Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Nepal to India. These aggressive behaviors by China are fed by the silence of the world," Hoja said.

China recently imposed draconian national security law in Hong Kong with an aim to crush dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year.

Terming China a "tyrannical dictatorship" that is able to marshal everything at its disposal--cheap labor, vast markets, a growing army of Chinese tourists or its voice at the UN Security Council to exert muscle towards its critics - Hoja said: "For the sake of the free world, it is time for the international community to stop allowing itself to be taken hostage by a belligerent China."

"Now, as billions of people are confined to their homes by a pandemic that originated in China, people finally might have the time to slow down, open their eyes and take a good look at China, as well as at themselves, and recognize that their blindness to China is partially responsible for this pandemic and China's aggressive behavior towards minorities like Uyghurs and its neighbours," added Hoja.

As a member of an Asian minority with a Muslim background, Hoja said "I do not think President Trump was promoting racism against Asians by calling the pandemic the Chinese virus."

Talking of the coronavirus pandemic which has infected millions around the world, Hoja stated: "China's lies caused the virus to spread in Wuhan and beyond. China's failure to close its national borders to the escaping 5 million Wuhan residents is directly responsible for the spread of this infection worldwide."

This outbreak, said Hoja, is not the first one that originated in China and "if we manage to put this behind us, it won't be the last one if the world community fails to hold China responsible."

"After China's recent prosperity, a very small number of Chinese have been spending their newfound fortunes to buy rare and exotic animals to eat for bragging rights. One would expect some national soul searching and public backlash against the practice in China after the SARS outbreak, but it hasn't happened," Hoja underlined.

Hoja asserted that the international community's failures to hold China responsible when it's due is partially responsible for this pandemic and the sufferings of my people.

"But, when it comes to China, no one seems to have the courage to speak up. No one knows this better than Uyghurs," said Hoja while adding that three million of them have been suffering in modern-day concentration camps since 2016.

"I have not been able to contact my relatives there since March 2017 like most other Uyghur immigrants living outside of China, because China has been using its newfound technological prowess to prevent our communications and making our lives difficult and making the lives of the 15 million Turkic speakers in Western China a living hell," Hoja said. (ANI)

