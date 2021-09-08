China to work out arrangement with Taliban, says Biden

Washington [US] September 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) said that China has a "real problem" with the Taliban so it is going to try to work out "some arrangement" with the outfit, which has recently seized the control in Afghanistan and announced its government.

Biden was responding to a question about the Taliban getting funding from China.

"China has a real problem with the Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now," he told reporters at the White House.

Just a few weeks before the fall of Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had met the Afghan Taliban Political Commission Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in a bid to develop 'friendly relations' with the group.

China, before the fall of Kabul, had already prepared to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate ruler of Afghanistan, US News has learned.

Whether it's about violation of human rights or freedom of expression, the Taliban and China stand on the same platform as the former is way radical and conservative while the latter, despite having a long history of development, the communist regime still treats its people as slave, a media report said.

The Taliban -- which claims to be a flagbearer of Islam -- sealed its mouth over Uyghur suppression in China when the outfit top leader met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as it has financial interests with Beijing.

It is believed that Beijing would take some time to invest and shall focus on the Afghanistan situation as it evolves, DW reported.

Chinese companies have already secured the drilling rights for oil fields. Apart from this, Afghanistan boasts rare mineral deposits that are essential for such things as smartphones, tablets and LED screens. (ANI)