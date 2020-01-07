China urges all parties to 'exercise maximum restraint' amid tensions after Soleimani's killing

New York [US], Jan 7 (ANI): Calling out the United States to avoid further "abuse of force", China on Monday urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint in the Middle East amid escalating tensions following the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"We urge the United States not to abuse any further use of force, and we also call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and [talk] to each other trying to find solutions through dialogues and for the purpose of the peace and security of the whole region, and also for the whole world," Sputnik quoted China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun as saying.

The Middle Eastern region is engulfed in crisis after Soleimani was killed in a strike conducted by the United States.

Infuriated by the killing of Soleimani, Iran has vowed to take revenge. The United States has also said that it will also attack Iran if the country will target the US.

On Friday, the US had carried out a strike near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.

Soon after the incident, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said that Beijing has "consistently opposed the use of military force in international relations".

"We are closely following this incident. China has consistently opposed the use of military force in international relations," Shuang said. (ANI)

