Representative Image
Representative Image

China urges Turkey to stop offensive in Syria

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:29 IST

Beijing [China], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): China called on Turkey to stop its military operation in northern Syria and return to diplomacy to resolve the issues around its security concerns, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"China opposes the use of force in international relations. We believe that all sides should fully observe the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, as well as the norms of international relations, and seek ways for a political and diplomatic settlement of the issue within the framework of the international law," Geng Shuang, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing.
Adding that sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected, he said, "We urge Turkey to cease hostilities and return to the right path of political settlement."
China's comments came days after Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, whom it considers an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (banned by Ankara).
As the United States has started pulling its troops out of the areas of the Turkish offensive, leaving the allied Kurds on their own, the latter has turned to Syria for help.
The international community has already voiced concerns that the Turkish incursion could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis. (ANI/Sputnik)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Violence will only breed more violence: HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Oct 15 (ANI): Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday called on protestors to stop wide-spread demonstrations, which have been going on in the Chinese autonomous region since the month of June.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:55 IST

US sanctions against Turkish officials, entities will do little...

Washington D.C. [US], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the US sanctions against Turkish officials and entities will do little to improve the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey has launched an operation having received a "green light" from US President

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:48 IST

China: Blast in chemical plant kills 4

Beijing [China], Oct 15 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a chemical plant in Southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:48 IST

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): After a day-long visit to Tehran, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Riyadh today to meet the Saudi leadership to discuss the recent developments in the Gulf region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:15 IST

US slaps sanctions on Turkey, calls for ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): While imposing sanctions on Turkey over its military operation in northeast Syria, US President Donald Trump on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle Eastern nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:54 IST

US to withdraw 1000 troops from Syria over next few weeks

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 1000 additional troops from Syria over the next few weeks, amid the ongoing military operation by Turkey on the Kurdish forces.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST

President Kovind to pay 7-day visit to Philippines, Japan from Oct 17

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a seven-day-visit to the Philippines and Japan from October 17 with an aim to expand bilateral cooperation with the two Asian countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:16 IST

India will be Sierra Leone's reliable development partner: Venkaiah Naidu

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone has assured that India will be a reliable development partner for the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:43 IST

Typhoon Hagibis in Japan claims 67 lives

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 15 (ANI): The death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has risen to 67 here on Tuesday. National broadcaster NHK said 67 people were known to have died after Typhoon Hagibis swept across central and eastern Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:24 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win 2019 Booker Prize

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristowere were named the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday night here after the judges broke the rules and declared a tie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:02 IST

Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized in California, Rhode Island

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Amid calls for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, several statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were vandalized with red paint in San Francisco and Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:16 IST

'Vice President referred on need to fight terrorism in all its...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone referred on the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (local time).

Read More
iocl