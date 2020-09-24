China uses bullying tactic to meet its goals, also urges for international cooperation: Morgan Ortagus

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): While China continues to use bullying tactics to meet its goals, it has called for international cooperation and win-win solutions during the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, said Morgan Ortagus, US State Department Spokesperson, on Wednesday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Ortagus said, "Beijing called for cooperation and win-win solutions at UN75. But in practice, Beijing uses bullying tactics to advance its goals, including illegal claims in the South China Sea, border disputes with India, and manipulating water flow in the Mekong River."



This comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing has no intention to fight either a "cold war or a hot war" with any country and will continue to hold negotiations to resolve disputes.

"We have no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country. We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will now seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero-sum game," Xi said in a pre-recorded statement played.

Jinping's remarks come in the backdrop of worsening tensions between the US and China, wherein Washington has stepped up its attack on Beijing over a host of issues including handling of COVID-19 outbreak, trade war and so on. (ANI)

