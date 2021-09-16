China warns against 'exclusionary blocs' after US launches trilateral security partnership

Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): China opposes the creation of "exclusionary blocs" that may harm the interests of third parties, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Wednesday after the US, UK and Australia launched a trilateral security partnership that will focus on Indo-Pacific region.

This comes hours after US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other two nations launched the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defence pact that focuses on the Indo-Pacific. Experts believe it is a veiled way to confront China's growing assertiveness in the region.

"They (countries) should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties," spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik on Wednesday when asked to respond to the newly-launched defence pact. "In particular, they should shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Washington said countries should do more things that are conducive to solidarity and cooperation among countries, including for regional stability.

Australia, the UK and the US on Wednesday announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS" to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. "The endeavour we launch today will help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," said a joint statement on the formation of a trilateral defence partnership.



The new trilateral security partnership was announced in a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"As leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, guided by our enduring ideals and shared commitment to the international rules-based order, we resolve to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including by working with partners, to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century," the statement.

Biden, during Wednesday's announcement, maintained that the establishment of AUKUS is necessary because "we need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve."

"Because the future of each of our nations and indeed the world depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific, enduring and flourishing in the decades ahead. This is about investing in our greatest strength, our alliances, and updating them to better meet the threats of today and tomorrow," Biden added.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters that this is a "historic announcement."

"It reflects the Biden administration's determination to build stronger partnerships to sustain peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region," senior Biden official was quoted as saying by The Hill. (ANI)

