China's Ambassador to EU tries to distance Beijing from Moscow

Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): China's Ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong downplayed the Russia-Chinese partnership and said the relationship between Beijing and Moscow has been "deliberately misinterpreted," The New York Times reported.

In an hourlong interview ahead of a European diplomatic mission to Beijing, China's ambassador to the European Union said that critics had misinterpreted his country's relationship with Russia, and suggested their ties may not be as limitless as their leaders once declared.

Last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, Presidents Vladimir V. Putin and Xi Jinping declared "no limits" to their countries' friendship, to which Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong called that joint statement "nothing but rhetoric,"The New York Times reported.

He said China was not on Russia's side in the war and that some people "deliberately misinterpret this because there's the so-called 'no limit' friendship or relationship,"The New York Times reported.

The envoy said that China had not provided military assistance to Russia, nor recognized its efforts to annex Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and the Donbas.

Beijing has not condemned the invasion, he said, because it understood Russia's claims about a defensive war against NATO encroachment and because his government believes "the root causes are more complicated" than Western leaders say.

Fu said the fact Xi has not called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was of no great importance, that Xi is very busy, and that there were frequent lower-level contacts between the two countries. Western analysts have contrasted that lack of communication with the close contact of Xi and Putin, including a trip by Xi to Moscow last month.



"I know people are fixated on the presidential call," Fu said. "The fact that President Xi is not speaking to Zelensky does not signify that China is on the side of Russia on the Ukrainian issue."

Fu urged Europe to develop more "strategic autonomy," instead of following Washington's lead.

EU leaders are struggling to balance their deep trade ties with China against American pressure to toughen their policies, especially in light of China's support for Russia since the war began. China tries to present itself as a mediator, insisting that it respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine while endorsing some of Moscow's narratives about the war, reported The New York Times.

This interview was held ahead of the Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission's travel to China on Wednesday for a three-day trip.

Fu blasted Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for saying in February that China was considering providing Russia with lethal weapons.Blinken, Fu said, was spreading "lies on TV." (ANI)

