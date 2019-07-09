Cholera claims lives of 705 people in Yemen this year, lakhs infected: UN

New York [USA], July 9 (ANI): There have been more than 4,60,000 suspected cases of cholera in Yemen this year out of which 705 people have lost their lives to the disease, according to the United Nations.

Only 75 people had lost their lives to Cholera during the same period last year, as compared to this year's death toll, Xinhua quoted Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, as saying.

Recent flash flooding has accelerated the spread of the disease, he added. Poor maintenance of waste management systems and a lack of access to clean drinking water further exacerbates the situation, according to the spokesperson.

The official also revealed that around 2,00,000 children are suspected of contracting the infectious disease in the strife-torn region this year.

Haq highlighted the need for funds for the 1,200 cholera treatment facilities being run by the UN and its partners across Yemen to combat the outbreak.

"The Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan requires 4.2 billion dollars to deliver humanitarian assistance to more than 20 million people this year...As of today, only 32 per cent of those requirements have been met," he said. (ANI)

