Lagarde will formally step down on September 12
Lagarde will formally step down on September 12

Christine Lagarde steps down as IMF's Managing Director

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:01 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 17 (ANI): Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde has resigned and is awaiting confirmation to take over as the new President of European Central Bank (ECB).
Lagarde was the French Finance Minister ahead of her appointment to IMF in 2011. Lawmakers in the European Parliament confirmed her selection along with those of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission President, Al Jazeera reported.
Lagarde will formally step down on September 12. She is widely expected to continue Mario Draghi's policy of loose monetary controls at the ECB. Draghi served as the President of ECB since 2011. His term is scheduled to end on October 31.
Analysts predict that markets are looking forward to seeing whether the ECB will continue its unconventional monetary policy and Lagarde has the capacity to lead the ECB in new monetary policy innovations if needed as Draghi did.
There are concerns that despite leading the IMF for the past eight years, Lagarde is a relative newcomer to the intricacies of ECB and will likely take time before marking her own role.
"There are concerns about her not being an economist, not having monetary policy experience," Professor Michele Chang of the College of Europe told Al Jazeera in a recent interview.
"People are going to be looking for her to have her own perspective on that and not only relying on the monetary policy experts around her, like Philip Lane (the Irish Chief Economist of ECB)," Chang added.
"Jobs like the ECB presidency will need more technical capacity than that of the IMF job, but she has shown herself to be an excellent leader of a multinational economic organisation," the professor said.
The IMF is a global money lending organisation consisting of 189 countries and working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:20 IST

US remains hopeful of resolving trade ties with India

Washington DC [USA], July 17 (ANI): The United States has said there is enormous potential for growth in its relations with India and ongoing contentious trade issues can be resolved due to friendly relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:29 IST

House on Indo-Bangladesh border has dwellers from both countries

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): When we think of international borders between two countries, we often tend to come across either secured checkpoints or, perhaps, unremarkable, isolated, and imaginary dividers between the two pieces of land.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:22 IST

BSF guards Sona Mosque on Indo-Bangla border

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the India-Bangladesh border looks after the Sona Mosque here which is located within a distance of merely one kilometre from Malda district in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:18 IST

US welcomes construction of Kartarpur corridor

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday (local time) welcomed the construction of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, saying it is "incredibly supportive" of steps that boost people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:44 IST

18th century temple keeps Hinduism alive in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): Kantajew temple, situated in the Dinajpur district in northern Bangladesh, is a late-medieval heritage site with one of the most amazing historical architectures of the country, that is tremendously valuable and worthy of preservation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:34 IST

US House condemns Trump's 'racist' jibes against Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to condemn US President Donald Trump's recent "racist" outburst directed at four Democratic congresswomen, who are all People of Colour (POC).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:03 IST

Pak minister allegedly deletes her tweet criticising Trump, USA

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday allegedly criticised US President Donald Trump indirectly, joining in the furore regarding his latest Twitter outburst -- only to delete the tweet later.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:18 IST

India-UK relations: 14th JETCO meeting to be held in New Delhi next year

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): The next India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) will take place in New Delhi next year, according to a joint statement of the 13th JETCO meeting held here on July 15.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 05:35 IST

Biden jokingly challenges Trump to push-up challenge

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden has jokingly challenged 73-year-old US President Donald Trump to a push-up challenge.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:41 IST

Scientists create vegan ice-cream from genetically modified yeast

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Cool treats are a perfect way to fend off the summer temperatures and what else can be a better summer treat than having a delicious ice cream. But have you ever thought of having an ice-cream grown in a laboratory?

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:04 IST

London Mayor blocks proposal for 1000 ft high 'Tulip' skyscraper

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Exercising his powers, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a plan for the construction of a 1000-ft-high tower, known as the 'Tulip,' stating that the high-rise would be of "limited" public benefit and would be "detrimental" to the city's skyline.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 03:11 IST

'What's your ethnicity?' - Kellyanne Conway asks reporter amid...

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): Amid a raging debate across the United States on racism following US President Donald Trump's Twitter outburst and the recently concluded ICE raids which targeted immigrants, a senior counselor to Trump raised eyebrows after she asked a reporter about his ethnicity her

Read More
iocl