CJI Ramana meets California Governor Kounalakis

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Acting Governor of the State of California Eleni Kounalakis met Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at his residence in San Francisco on Sunday.



CJI Ramana presented an autobiography of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji to Acting Governor Kounalakis.



Earlier, CJI Ramana, speaking at a felicitation organised by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco, said both India and the United States are known for their diversity, adding that this diversity needs to be honoured and cherished, everywhere in the world.



It is only because the United States honours and respects diversity, that you were all able to reach this country and make a mark through your hard work and extraordinary skills, the CJI told the Indian diaspora in in San Francisco.

CJI Ramana also reminded the audience while they may be leading an affluent life in USA, their parents and relatives back home in India should also be able to live in a peaceful society which is free from hate and violence.



"Please remember. You all might have become millionaires and billionaires. For you to enjoy your wealth, you need to have peace around you. Your parents back home also should be able to live in a society which is free from hate and violence," he said.



The Indian Diaspora in the United States has played an active role in building modern America, said the CJI. From modest beginnings, you have transformed not only your identities but also the face of this nation. This journey was made possible only because of your sheer hard work, passion, and dedication, he said. (ANI)

