Clintons, Obama hit campaign trail for Democrats as US Midterm elections near

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Less than a week from the US midterm elections, star campaigners for Democrats, including two former presidents and another former presidential candidate, have picked up the pace on the campaign trail, for key polls amid the record high inflation and slowing American economy.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are campaigning hard while President Joe Biden kept a light schedule, Fox news reported.

From Arizona to Georgia, Obama is campaigning hard for Democratic candidates. Last week, Obama travelled to at least five states to hold rallies and events with Democratic candidates.

"Obama is the most popular Democrat out there, but that's because he is out, not in, politics," Mark Penn, a Democratic pollster told Fox News.

According to the American broadcaster, Biden is slated to appear at a lesser number of events, two of which are taking place Thursday when the president will travel to New Mexico and California.

J. Miles Coleman, a political and elections analyst at the University of Virginia, said midterms are usually a referendum on the sitting president.

"So, it's not surprising to see the Clintons, who are seen as party elders, hitting the campaign trail in New York, where the former secretary won statewide office twice as a senator," he was quoted as saying by FOX.



CNN reported that midterm elections are almost always about incumbent presidents. However, this year, two ex-presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are extending their bitter years-long duel over the future of US democracy.

This comes as former US President Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterm elections, reported New York Times citing people familiar with the matter.

The people also added that the announcement will possibly be made as soon as November 14, reported the media outlet. The news of Trump's possible bid for the White House was first reported on Axios, a US news website based in Arlington County, Virginia.

Trump is mobilizing support under his famous "Make America Great Again" campaign.

According to CNN, this movement is built around the notion that the cultural values of a largely White, working-class nation are under threat.

US Midterm elections are the general elections that are held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office.

Federal offices that are up for election during the midterms include all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate. (ANI)

