Columbia, Cornell, Brown Universities order evacuations after bomb threats

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Several Ivy League universities in the United States, including Columbia University in New York City, reported bomb threats and ordered evacuations on Sunday.

"On Sunday, November 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., #ColumbiaUniversity Public Safety issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at University buildings. NYPD is investigating," Columbia University said on Twitter, adding in a later update that the "bomb threats were deemed not credible" by New York police.

Cornell University, located in Ithaca, New York, also reported a campus bomb threat.



"Police investigation of bomb threat ongoing, building sweeps are in progress. Please continue to avoid central campus," the university said on Twitter on Sunday.

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said multiple campus buildings were evacuated on Sunday after a bomb threat. The campus was cleared for re-entry on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, several buildings at Yale University in the US state of Connecticut were evacuated over bomb threats. (ANI/Sputnik)

