Committed to operationalising defence partnership with India, says US Chief of Naval Operations

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday on Tuesday said that America is committed to operationalizing the US-India Defence partnership, including through enhanced information-sharing and exercising at sea together.

"Thank you Admiral Singh and the Indian Navy for hosting me during my visit to India. We are committed to operationalizing our US India Defense partnership, including through enhanced information-sharing, regional security, and exercising at sea together," the CNO said in a tweet.

During the day, CNO met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and they discussed bilateral ties and ongoing maritime cooperation.



"Foreign Secretary welcomed @USNavyCNO Admiral Michael Gilday on his official visit to India. They discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

US Naval Chief is on a five-day official visit to India from October 11 to 15.

Admiral Gilday is scheduled to visit the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam where he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief. (ANI)





