Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra inspires New York march

New York [US], October 31 (ANI): Inspired by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, conducted a "Unity Walk" in New York on Sunday.

The Unity Walk started from Times Square to Union Square (Gandhi Statue) after the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda flagged it off, according to the statement released by Virendra Vashist, Secretary of Indian Overseas Congress.

Around 300 or more members from the Diaspora walked via fifth Ave all the way to Union Square, where the Mahatma Gandhi's statue was garlanded.

In his concluding remarks, Pitroda urged India to continue to be led by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and respect the ideals of Democracy, Freedom, Human Rights, Justice, Equality, inclusion, and related values and wisdom outlined in the Indian Constitution, according to the statement.

Indian Overseas Congress organized the Unit walk under the leadership of Mohinder Singh Gilzian (President), George Abraham (Vice-Chair), Pradeep Samala (Chairman, unity Walk committee), Harbachan Singh (Secretary-General), Gurmit Gill, Leela Maret, Rajeswar Reddy, Ram Gadula, Gulshan and many others.



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started the Yatra on September 7 from Kanniyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.



The 3500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

The Congress' initiative to unite the country-- Bharat Jodo Yatra has its leg currently in Telangana.

It started at 6 am from the camp at Shadnagar Bus Depot and is scheduled to take its first break by halting at Papyrus Port in Kothur.

According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi had completed 23.3 km of its 3,570 km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Friday.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, after having been flagged off in Tamil Nadu. The next leg of the yatra will take place in Maharashtra. (ANI)

