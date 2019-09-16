Congress should investigate Obama's Netflix deal, says Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Sep 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that former President Barack Obama should be investigated for getting a production deal with Netflix.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said: "House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent - ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that "Trump" has done over his lifetime. But it doesn't work that way."

He continued, "I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the "Congressional Slush Fund," and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!"

After leaving office, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama reportedly signed a book deal as well as a deal with Netflix to produce films and series.

Under the deal between the streaming platform and Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas are set to develop, produce and even lend their voice to a few of the podcasts based on a wide range of topics

Higher Ground's Netflix deal includes a non-fiction series based on author Michael Lewis' book titled 'The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy', a look at the transition to Donald Trump's presidency, a film adaptation of author David W Blight's biography 'Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom' and 'Bloom', a period drama set in the post-WWII fashion world, written and executive produced by Callie Khouri. (ANI)

