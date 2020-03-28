Coronavirus cases in US cross 100,000 mark

Washington [US], Mar 28 (ANI) The number of coronavirus cases within the United States has now crossed the 100,000 mark, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.

The number has now reached 100,717, according to the data updated on Friday, a day after the United States surpassed China in coronavirus case count.

Official COVID-19 tally is lower. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the US has 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths. (ANI)

