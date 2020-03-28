Washington [US], Mar 28 (ANI) The number of coronavirus cases within the United States has now crossed the 100,000 mark, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.
The number has now reached 100,717, according to the data updated on Friday, a day after the United States surpassed China in coronavirus case count.
Official COVID-19 tally is lower. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the US has 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths. (ANI)
Coronavirus cases in US cross 100,000 mark
ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2020 04:15 IST
Washington [US], Mar 28 (ANI) The number of coronavirus cases within the United States has now crossed the 100,000 mark, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.