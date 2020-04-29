Coronavirus cases in US surge past 1 million

Washington DC [US], April 29 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in the US has surged past the one-million mark, with the death toll exceeding 55,000.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US stood at 1,010,717, while the death toll stood at 58,365.

Across the world, the coronavirus cases stood at 3,110,219.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 162,350 while there were 21,745 fatalities.

In Brazil, cases have surged past 70,000 with the death toll at 5,017. (ANI)