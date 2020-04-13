Coronavirus cases in US surpass 550,000

Washington DC [US], April 13 (ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surged past 5,54,000, as per the data from the Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 related fatalities in the country stand at over 21,900, with 6,898 deaths in New York City alone so far.

The death toll in the US has already surpassed that of Spain and Italy - two European countries severely affected by the virus.

As of 5:00 AM on Monday (IST), the number of coronavirus cases in the US stand at 5,54,226 while the death toll has reached 21,994.

The virus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has so far infected more than 1.5 million worldwide.

According to a Sputnik report, on Saturday, US President Donald Trump approved Wyoming's declaration of emergency, thereby rendering all US states and territories under the state of emergency for the first time in the country's history. (ANI)

