Washington [US], April 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 900,000, and the death toll is approaching 52,000, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Saturday.
In total, 905,333 people have been infected since the onset of the pandemic. Of these, 51,949 patients have died.
The US is the world leader in terms of both coronavirus cases and related fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)
Coronavirus cases in US tops 900,000
ANI | Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:43 IST
