Coronavirus could have been stopped at Wuhan: Trump amid concerns that countries part of OBOR are worst hit

Washington [US], Mar 20 (ANI): Coronavirus could have been stopped at Wuhan, at its place of origin, said US President Donald Trump amid concerns that countries which are part of China's flagship initiative 'One Belt One Road', are worst affected by the virus.

Trump has ramped up his targeting of the Chinese government for the spread of the virus in most parts of the world and has claimed over 10,500. This is a significant change from Trump's earlier stance where he has supported Chinese President Xi Jinping's handling of the outbreak.

"Thank you all for being here and we continue our relentless effort to defeat the Chinese virus," Trump said at his combative appearance before reporters at the White House, Washington Post reported.

"It could have stopped from where it has come from--China. The whole world is suffering. I called for a ban from people coming in from China," he added.

Coronavirus which first emerged in Wuhan city of China has spread to the whole world. The epicenter has now shifted from China to Europe, where the death toll in Italy surpassed that of China. Trump is of the view China is responsible for an outburst of the coronavirus.

Notably, Italy and Iran, who have close ties with China and are part of its flagship initiative 'One Belt One Road, are worst affected by the virus. The countries are paying a hefty price for their participation in China's flagship initiative 'One Belt One Road', as evident from the two countries having had reported the second and third highest cases and fatalities from the deadly virus despite the geographic distance from the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Chinese workers stationed in these countries might be a reason for the exponential rise in the coronavirus cases. The country allows its workers to travel freely in Italy and Iran which led to the outbreak in the disease.

According to Fox News', 'The Five' co-host Jesse Watters, China's lack of transparency and cover-up attempts surrounding the outbreak, which reports indicate began as early as this past November.

"The first case of coronavirus surfaced in mid-November, that's four months ago. And when the scientists identified the virus, the Chinese government told them to destroy the samples and they gaged the scientists and told them to lie about it," he said.

Once the virus was already discovered, the Chinese government allowed thousands of citizens to fly all over the country and the world, Watters explained, emphasizing that Beijing had "dragged its feet in releasing data to the rest of the world" on their medical findings.

Writing for the American online magazine The Federalist, Helen Raleigh said: Coronavirus-hit countries of Italy and Iran are paying a hefty price for their participation in China's flagship initiative 'One Belt One Road', as evident from the two countries having had reported the second and third highest cases and fatalities from the deadly virus despite the geographic distance from the epicenter of the outbreak. (ANI)

