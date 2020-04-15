Coronavirus death toll surpasses 24,000 in US

Washington [US], April 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 24,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday.

As of 1.20 pm EDT (5.20 pm GMT), fatalities in the US reached 24,485, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

At least 584,073 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, the largest number of infections among all countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

