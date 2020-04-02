Coronavirus outbreak: US Democrats Postpone July Convention

Washington D.C. [US], April 2 (Sputnik/ANI): US Democrats due to the coronavirus pandemic will postpone their presidential convention by more than a month to August 17, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Thursday.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," DNC Chief Executive Joe Solmonese said in a statement. "During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders."

The convention, originally slated for July 13, will be held in the US city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The decision followed a televised statement from former Vice President Joe Biden, frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination, urging that the convention be postponed at least until August.

The delay would presumably give Biden and his main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, extra time to campaign in public, provided the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Both candidates have ended public appearances for now, and scaled back their efforts to interviews and statements on social media due to a nationwide lockdown over the highly contagious and often life-threatening disease.

Biden remains the clear frontrunner in with more pledged delegates won in states that held primary elections before the pandemic hit.

The Republicans scheduled their convention August 24-27 in the US city of Charlotte, North Carolina, where they are expected to formally nominate President Donald Trump for a second term in office. Trump faces no serious opposition within his party. (Sputnik/ANI)

