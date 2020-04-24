Coronavirus related fatalities in US near 50,000

Washington D.C [US], April 24 (ANI): The coronavirus related fatalities in the US have reached close to 50,000 as the country recorded 3,176 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus related fatalities in the US stood at 49,954.

The US, now the worst-hit country, has so far recorded 8,69,172 cases of the virus.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing.

The passage of the bill, which is an interim measure, came just a few weeks after a USD 2 trillion rescue stimulus package was announced. (ANI)

