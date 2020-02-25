Coronavirus remains 'very much under control' across US, says Donald Trump

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the coronavirus is "very much under control" in the United States.

"The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries," Trump, who is on a state visit to India, posted on Twitter.

Trump praised the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their massive and "smart" efforts in preventing the novel coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from becoming a global menace.

"CDC and World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!" Trump said.

This tweet comes at the backdrop of Monday's 1,000 points point fall of US stocks as novel coronavirus cases were documented by health officials.

Stocks closed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index down by 1,031.61, the S&P 500 index down by 111.86 and the Nasdaq Composite index down by 355.31 points.

Meanwhile, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday there were 53 confirmed cases of the virus in the US. (ANI)

