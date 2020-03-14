Coronavirus toll reaches 37 in Washington

Washington [US], Mar 14 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 37 people have died in Washington as a result of the coronavirus infection, the state's Health Department announced on Friday (local time).

The Washington Health Department reported on its website on Friday that 568 people have been confirmed for being infected with COVID-19 and 37 people have died.

Earlier, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the novel coronavirus to free up to USD 50 billion for response efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the US authorities have confirmed more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to the latest updated report on the number of deaths in Washington state, CDC said that least 41 Americans have died from the disease.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease. (Sputnik/ANI)

