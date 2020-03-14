Washington [US], Mar 14 (Sputnik/ANI): US stocks closed up nine percent on Friday (local time) as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 9.4.
The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose nine percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 9.4 per cent.
All three indexes were still down about 20 per cent or more from their February highs, placing them into continued bear markets. (Sputnik/ANI)
Coronavirus: US stocks closed up 9 per cent as Trump declares national emergency
ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 02:59 IST
