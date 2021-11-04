COVID-19: Biden urges parents, guardians of children ages 5 and older to get vaccinated

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Following formal recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) urged parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated.

Biden said that the vaccine will help protect them and others, help stop the spread, and help us beat this pandemic.



"To parents and guardians of children ages 5 and older: please get them vaccinated. Children make up almost one-quarter of cases in this country. The vaccine will help protect them and others, help stop the spread, and help us beat this pandemic," tweeted Biden.

The program will ramp up over the coming days, and be fully up and running during the week of November 8. Parents will be able to bring their children to thousands of pharmacies, paediatrician's offices, schools, and other sites to get vaccinated.

More than 78 per cent of Americans age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot, including millions of teenagers -- and the vaccines have proven to be incredibly safe and effective. (ANI)

