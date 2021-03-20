COVID-19 cases in Brazil rise by record 90,570 to over 11.87 million: Ministry

Brasilia, [Brazil], March 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by a record 90,570 to 11,871,390 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.



The death toll has risen by 2,815 to 290,314 people within the same period of time.

More than 10.38 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 87,000 new cases of coronavirus disease and more than 2,700 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

