COVID-19 cases in US tops 650,000

Washington [US], April 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has topped 650,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 653,825 and a total of 30,998 people died from complications related to the virus.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide stands at 2,127,823 with 140,371 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

