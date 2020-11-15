COVID-19 death toll in Brazil tops 165,000 ahead of municipal elections

Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reached 165,658 on Saturday after 921 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.



Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 38,307 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 5,848,959.

Millions of Brazilians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in the municipal elections, which have been postponed since October due to the pandemic.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the third most COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

