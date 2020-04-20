COVID-19 death toll in US crosses 40,000

Washington [US], April 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The total COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 40,000 on Sunday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which tracks and compiles data on the global pandemic from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

More than 10,000 deaths have been reported in the US over the past four days after the 30,000-death threshold was passed on Thursday.

The state of New York has been the epicenter of the outbreak in the US, having registered 13,869 deaths as of Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing.

According to JHU, more than 740,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, the most by any country in the world. (Sputnik/ANI)

