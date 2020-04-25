COVID-19 deaths in US cross 51,000

Washington DC [USA], April 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of US deaths caused by COVID-19 has surpassed 51,000 with total count exceeding 8,90,000, as per Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data.

The country now has registered 51,017 fatalities and 8,90,524 cases overall, according to the data updated on Friday (local time).

The US leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are almost 2.8 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and close to 1,96,000 deaths, according to the data. (Sputnik/ANI)

