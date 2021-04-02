COVID-19 deaths surpass 12,000 in Ecuador

Quito [Ecuador], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador registered 26 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 12,003, the Ministry of Public Health said, adding that another 1,633 infections were reported in this period, taking the total caseload to 330,388.

Four more "probable deaths" due to the virus were also recorded. The capital city of Quito of the South American country registered 360 new infections in the last 24 hours to a total of 106,365 cases, while Guayaquil recorded 218 cases.

New restrictions are in place in both major cities in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus and avoid crowds on the eve of the three-day national Easter holiday.

Restrictions on the circulation of vehicles, the sale of alcohol and the use of public spaces, issued by the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE), went into effect throughout the country on Thursday in light of the upcoming holiday.

The government has ordered the closure of all protected areas, such as national parks, during the holiday and urged local governments to close beaches. (ANI/Xinhua)