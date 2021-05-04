COVID-19: Fifth consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrives from US

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The fifth in a series of consignments carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrived from the United States on Tuesday, as part of COVID-19 assistance.

"5th in a series of consignments carrying medical equipment arrives from the US. This one carrying 545 oxygen concentrators. Appreciate the support from the US," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

The United States Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid slated for India have been delayed and will reach at least until Wednesday. US Transportation Command on Monday said that the delay is due to maintenance issues.

This comes as India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.

On Sunday, a flight from America carrying 1.25 lakh vials of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir landed in India. On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India.

Last week, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests and N95 masks.

Moreover, the White House had also announced that the US will be delivering medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million in the coming days to India to provide urgent relief as the country battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)