COVID-19 : Over 2,000 deaths in US

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 29 (ANI): More than 2,000 patients have died due to coronavirus in the United States which is grappling with at least 121,289 active cases reported across 50 States.

There are at least 124,686 cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Sunday, according to CNN Health's tally of cases that are detected and tested through US public health systems, CNN reported.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

It was more than two months ago that the first case was reported in the United States and now the United States has become the newest epicentre of the global pandemic, overtaking China and Italy. The virus has significantly hit New York and Washington but a wave of coronavirus hotspots in the country is already emerging.

Chicago, Detroit, and New Orleans are seeing a rapid increase of cases and officials there and in many other cities say they don't have enough medical resources.

Mayors from 213 cities across the country have said they do not have and have no way of acquiring adequate equipment and supplies to protect first responders.

In Michigan, where the number of cases skyrocketed to nearly 3,000 from fewer than 350 a week ago, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said 468 police officers are under quarantine while the police chief and 39 police officers have tested positive for the virus.

Hospitals in Chicago and New Orleans are preparing for a spike in cases but the city's convention centers will soon become medical facilities to treat thousands of coronavirus patients, similar to New York City. (ANI)

