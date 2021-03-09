COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacting women, girls: Blinken

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Women around the world have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic and are facing increased employment and economic insecurity, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic presented an unexpected challenge to the safety and prosperity of women and girls in the last year. From an increased risk of domestic abuse during stay-at-home orders to increased economic and employment insecurity, women and girls have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," Blinken said in a statement.

The top US diplomat pointed out that gender equality and women empowerment continue to be one of the central pillars of US foreign policy and national security.



"The United States is dedicated to ensuring that gender equality and women's empowerment are central tenets of our foreign policy and national security. Today, like every day, we stand firmly in our commitment to women's empowerment and gender equality at home and around the globe. The United States is prepared to support and advance the health, economic, political, and human rights of every woman and girl, because when women are empowered, we are all better for it," he added.

International Women's Day was initially celebrated on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland to make women's voices heard about their quest for equality, as reported by Sputnik.

In 1913, the date was moved to March 8. The United Nations started the tradition of celebrating Women's Day in 1975. (ANI)

