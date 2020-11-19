COVID-19 related deaths in US exceed 250,000

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths in the United States has exceeded 250,000, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.



The United States has confirmed more than 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in late January, the data showed on Wednesday.

The United States on Tuesday reported 1,707 virus-related deaths, the highest daily death count since May 13, according to the data. (ANI/Sputnik)

