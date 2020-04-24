COVID-19 toll in US reaches 50,031

Washington D.C. [US], April 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19-related death">deaths in the United States has surpassed 50,000, showed the data of Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center on Friday.

The US has confirmed 50,031 death">deaths and 8,70,468 cases overall so far, according to the university's data.

The US currently leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 death">deaths and confirmed cases.

There are more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 1,92,000 death">deaths, according to the data. (Sputnik/ANI)

