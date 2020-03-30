COVID-19: Trump extends social distancing guidelines till April 30

Washington [US], Mar 30 (ANI): As coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen in the United States, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended social distancing guidelines to April 30.

"The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end," the President said at a White House news conference. "Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30th, to slow the spread. On Tuesday we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data and strategy to the American people."

The United States will witness a peak in the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the next two weeks, Trump said, CNN reported.

When asked about the number of coronavirus deaths by one of the reporters, Trump said that the highest number will likely fall on Easter (April 12).

"On Easter ... that could be the peak number of deaths before it starts going down," Trump said.

The United States currently has over 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

