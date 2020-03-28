COVID-19: Trump invokes Defense Production Act to compel GM to make ventilators

Washington [US], Mar 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on Friday (local times) that enables him to compel General Motors to produce more ventilators to deal with the burden caused by increased hospitalizations amid coronavirus outbreak.

"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," said a statement from the White House. "GM was wasting time. Today's action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."

A presidential memorandum issued Friday afternoon indicated that Trump has now directed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use any authorities under the law to require GM to "accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators."

The number of coronavirus cases within the United States has now crossed the 100,000 mark, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the US has 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths. (ANI)

