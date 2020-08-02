Crew Dragon undocks from ISS, headed back to Earth

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 2 (ANI): SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is headed back to Earth, reported Sputnik.

As per the report, Crew Dragon successfully separated from the ISS at around 23:34 GMT on Saturday.

""Dragon departing." The @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour undocked and separated from @Space_Station. @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug are on their way home to planet Earth," NASA said in a tweet.

"Confirmed: the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour has exited the "approach ellipsoid" around the @Space_Station and is on a safe trajectory," said NASA in another tweet.

Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon on May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. This is SpaceX's final test flight and is providing data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, splashdown, and recovery operations. (ANI)

