Culkin approves calls to have Trump cameo edited out of 'Home Alone 2'

Los Angeles [US], January 15 (ANI): "Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin has approved calls on social media to have President Donald Trump's cameo in the 1992 film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" edited out after the President was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

"(A)petition to digitally replace Trump in 'Home Alone 2' with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin," wrote a user on Twitter to which the 'Home Alone' actor replied, "Sold."

A few moments later Culkin also applauded another user who posted a video of Trump cameo's edited out of the film.

"Due to popular request I have removed trump from Home Alone," the user tweeted along with the clip," Culkin lauded the effort and said, "Bravo."



Trump's cameo in the movie comes to give directions to Kevin -- Culkin's character ---to go to the lobby. "Down the hall and to the left," said Trump in the film.

Actor Matt Damon said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter -- as quoted by The Hill -- in 2017 that Trump would allow films to be shot in his buildings as long as he got a part in the project.

"The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part. [Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman -- and the whole crew was in on it," he said.

"You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino's like, 'Hello, Mr. Trump!' -- you had to call him by name -- and then he exits," he added and continued, You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in."

Culkin's tweets came hours before Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of willfully inciting violence against the US government after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement in a riot last week that left five people dead. (ANI)

