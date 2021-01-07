DC Mayor extends public emergency following Capitol riots

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday (local time) extended the public emergency for 15 days following the mayhem and chaos created by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

"I have issued an order extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days," Bowser wrote on Twitter.

Late Wednesday, Bowser extended the public emergency order declared for 15 days through Inauguration Day, giving her the ability to call curfew at any time. Earlier, Bowser had ordered a 6 pm curfew for the district, to last until 6 am Thursday (local time).

"A citywide curfew for the District of Columbia is in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," Bowser had tweeted as a reminder.

Earlier in the day, the protest turned to riots with demonstrators storming the Capitol building as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple officers were injured in the scuffle.

Bowser also warned the Washingtonians to "stay out of the downtown area" and "not engage with demonstrators".

"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful," the Mayor's tweet read. (ANI)