Death toll from coronavirus in US reaches 29

Washington [US], Mar 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Washington health authorities confirmed that the state's coronavirus death toll has reached 24, bringing the US total to 29.

Some 267 people in Washington state have contracted coronavirus since the first case was reported on January 10, the Washington State Department of Health revealed in a notice on Tuesday.

22 of the state's deaths occurred in King County alone, where 190 cases have been confirmed, according to the data.

There are now more than 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to authorities. (Sputnik/ANI)

