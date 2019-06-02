Death toll mounts to 12 in Virginia Beach shooting

Virginia [USA], Jun 1 (ANI): At least 12 people lost their lives after a "disgruntled" public utilities worker opened fire at a Virginia Beach city building here on Friday night.

The shooter was killed in the ensuing gunfight with police forces, CNN reported while quoting Police Chief James Cervera.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach...The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbours, colleagues," said Mayor Bobby Dyer.

The mass shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal centre, according to police.

The injured were rushed to the Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment. Four people are still wounded and receiving medical attention, amongst whom, one is a police officer who was "saved by his vest," the police said.

The shooting suspect was identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, who worked as a certified professional engineer for the city.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

FBI officials reached the scene to assist the local authorities with an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

